Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised Cominar REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

TSE CUF.UN opened at C$14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.86. Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$11.20 and a one year high of C$15.40.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

