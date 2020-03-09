Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.70 ($35.70) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.42 ($45.84).

EPA SGO opened at €31.51 ($36.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.53. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

