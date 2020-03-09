Comparing Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) & Guidewire Software (OTCMKTS:GWRE)

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dassault Systemes and Guidewire Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systemes 0 3 1 0 2.25 Guidewire Software 1 4 6 0 2.45

Dassault Systemes presently has a consensus target price of $134.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.23%. Guidewire Software has a consensus target price of $114.44, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. Given Guidewire Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Dassault Systemes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Dassault Systemes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systemes and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systemes 15.31% 16.32% 8.42% Guidewire Software -2.93% 0.84% 0.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systemes and Guidewire Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systemes $4.50 billion 9.08 $689.22 million $3.52 44.91 Guidewire Software $719.51 million 10.47 $20.73 million $0.63 144.84

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than Guidewire Software. Dassault Systemes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dassault Systemes has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats Guidewire Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services; EXALEAD that provides information intelligence for the social industry and developer community; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting services in methodology for design, deployment, and support; and training and engineering services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; financial and business services; high-tech; life sciences; energy, process, and utilities; consumer goods and retail; natural resources; architecture, engineering, and construction; consumer packaged goods and retail, and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; and Guidewire London Market Messaging that provides a message-processing and action framework. Additionally, the company offers data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Live Analytics, a cloud analytics platform; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a cloud-based tool; and Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics, a cloud-native economic cyber risk modeling solution, as well as Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

