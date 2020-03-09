Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2020

Investors interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.49 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

