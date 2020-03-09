ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $45.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

