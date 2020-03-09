Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CON. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €126.59 ($147.20).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €85.55 ($99.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion and a PE ratio of -79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. Continental has a twelve month low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a twelve month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.10.

Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

