Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €126.59 ($147.20).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €85.55 ($99.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. Continental has a 52-week low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 52-week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of €106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

