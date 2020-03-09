Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $14.85 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 7,617.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

