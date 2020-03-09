Contrasting Health Catalyst (HCAT) and The Competition

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is one of 59 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Health Catalyst to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million -$60.10 million -20.85 Health Catalyst Competitors $8.58 billion $1.66 billion 39.86

Health Catalyst’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst Competitors -4.55% -8.54% -3.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Health Catalyst and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Health Catalyst Competitors 945 3187 6372 318 2.56

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $49.63, suggesting a potential upside of 67.60%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 91.06%. Given Health Catalyst’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

