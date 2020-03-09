Contrasting Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -41.30% -32.65% aTyr Pharma N/A -79.78% -49.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rubius Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25 aTyr Pharma 0 2 3 0 2.60

Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.32%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.46%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.19 million ($2.27) -3.43 aTyr Pharma N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($16.11) -0.24

Rubius Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Rubius Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria. It is also developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. In addition, the company is developing RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes; and RTX-PV for treating pemphigus vulgaris. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

