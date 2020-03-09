Contrasting SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) & Dime Community Bancshares (OTCMKTS:DCOM)

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.80%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Dime Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares $250.44 million 2.41 $36.19 million $1.08 15.56

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares 14.45% 6.42% 0.60%

Risk and Volatility

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit, as well as provides trust services. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through three full-service bank locations and five ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

