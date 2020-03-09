ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a sector performer rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Shore Capital downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 203.18 ($2.67).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CTEC opened at GBX 185.55 ($2.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.83. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 127.45 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConvaTec Group will post 15.9999988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.09 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.