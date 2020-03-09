Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CORE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 185.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

