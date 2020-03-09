Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.67 ($68.22).

CCAP opened at €41.50 ($48.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. Corestate Capital has a fifty-two week low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.71 and its 200 day moving average is €34.79. The stock has a market cap of $878.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

