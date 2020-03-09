Cormark Cuts Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Price Target to C$4.00

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$4.90 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.24 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.85 to C$3.30 in a research report on Thursday.

PG opened at C$1.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $350.47 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. Premier Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.19 and a 1-year high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Premier Gold Mines news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,217,778 shares in the company, valued at C$7,381,111.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $107,375.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

