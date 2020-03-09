Cormark Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$20.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.44.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$16.78 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.87.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

