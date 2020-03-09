Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVIA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Covia from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:CVIA opened at $1.25 on Monday. Covia has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVIA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Covia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Covia by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 225,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Covia by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Covia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

