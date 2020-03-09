Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellus Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Bellus Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:BLU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16. Bellus Health has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bellus Health by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

