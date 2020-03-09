Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,959,252 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 319.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.05% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $90,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CY. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,204,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 344,600 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 304,631 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

CY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $16.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 163.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.