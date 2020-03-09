Credit Suisse AG Acquires 48,111 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.72% of WellCare Health Plans worth $285,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.45. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $228.56 and a one year high of $350.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

