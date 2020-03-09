Credit Suisse AG Buys 63,386 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,769,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.11% of Trimble worth $115,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

