Credit Suisse AG Has $104.17 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 358.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,013,948 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.04% of Shaw Communications worth $104,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $14,737,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,956,000 after buying an additional 387,726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,180,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,108,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,295,000 after purchasing an additional 272,725 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 248,615 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.