Credit Suisse AG Has $107.60 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475,743 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $107,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,895,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $18,847,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $18,024,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,863,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of ESI opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.94. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

