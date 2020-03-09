Credit Suisse AG Has $93.85 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 300.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,246,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939,507 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $93,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,187,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,717,000 after acquiring an additional 356,747 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,938 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,901,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,229,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 102,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVE. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

NYSE CVE opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $10.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.