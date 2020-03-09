Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.54% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $103,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $128.83 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

