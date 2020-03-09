Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,075,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,141 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $281,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRFS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,664,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,257,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,481,000 after purchasing an additional 444,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,206,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRFS. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday. Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $22.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

