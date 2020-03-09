Credit Suisse AG Purchases 226,727 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 271.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,727 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Northrop Grumman worth $106,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $328.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.33 and a 200-day moving average of $359.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.