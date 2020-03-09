Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,547 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of Montreal worth $107,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 50.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after acquiring an additional 109,199 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

NYSE BMO opened at $62.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

