Credit Suisse Group Trims Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Target Price to $46.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.22.

NYSE BSX opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,787 shares of company stock worth $8,646,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $10,113,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $671,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,628,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

