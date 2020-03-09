Credit Suisse Group Trims Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Target Price to $19.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAA. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

PAA stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,807,000 after buying an additional 2,660,246 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $49,724,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after buying an additional 1,233,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after buying an additional 844,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

