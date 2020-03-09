Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.06.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.