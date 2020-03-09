Critical Contrast: Palomar (PLMR) vs. Its Competitors

Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Palomar to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 9.37% 20.80% 11.11% Palomar Competitors 2.69% 0.98% 0.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Palomar and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Palomar Competitors 912 2976 2575 182 2.31

Palomar presently has a consensus target price of $51.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.08%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Palomar’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million $10.62 million 31.42 Palomar Competitors $14.30 billion $2.94 billion 90.36

Palomar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Palomar peers beat Palomar on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

