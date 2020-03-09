Critical Review: LYFT (LYFT) and Its Rivals

LYFT (NASDAQ: LYFT) is one of 136 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LYFT to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of LYFT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LYFT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYFT -71.96% -167.96% -42.78% LYFT Competitors -0.79% -16.52% 0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LYFT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYFT 1 9 32 0 2.74 LYFT Competitors 1378 5504 9331 424 2.53

LYFT currently has a consensus price target of $64.82, suggesting a potential upside of 79.97%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.75%. Given LYFT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LYFT is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LYFT and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LYFT $3.62 billion -$2.60 billion -3.64 LYFT Competitors $2.88 billion $431.18 million 13.75

LYFT has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. LYFT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LYFT rivals beat LYFT on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

