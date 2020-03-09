Critical Survey: Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) versus Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adesto Technologies and Power Integrations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13 Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25

Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.96, suggesting a potential upside of 2.77%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Adesto Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Risk & Volatility

Adesto Technologies has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Power Integrations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies $83.49 million 4.22 -$21.44 million ($0.28) -41.57 Power Integrations $420.67 million 6.34 $193.47 million $1.78 50.74

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies. Adesto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies -21.81% -13.61% -5.58% Power Integrations 45.99% 9.27% 8.24%

Summary

Power Integrations beats Adesto Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

