Critical Survey: BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) versus China Online Education Group (NASDAQ:COE)

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and China Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 9.04 -$14.67 million N/A N/A China Online Education Group $166.61 million 3.45 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

BioHiTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Online Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioHiTech Global and China Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Online Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 141.48%. China Online Education Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 50.35%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Volatility and Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -193.11% -176.04% -13.50% China Online Education Group -17.61% N/A -21.71%

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats China Online Education Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

