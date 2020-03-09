Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 871,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205,609 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 2.04% of Curtiss-Wright worth $122,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

NYSE CW opened at $111.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.96 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

