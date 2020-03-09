CVS Group’s (CVSG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 1,068 ($14.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $754.60 million and a P/E ratio of 92.07. CVS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.97). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

