DAD (DAD) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002476 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $12.23 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.