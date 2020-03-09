Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.06 ($57.05).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €34.86 ($40.53) on Friday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of €42.42 and a 200 day moving average of €46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

