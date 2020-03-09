Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.06 ($57.05).

Daimler stock opened at €34.86 ($40.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Daimler has a 1 year low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

