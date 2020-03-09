Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $177.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $164.04 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,805. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.