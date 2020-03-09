Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 91,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,716.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

