DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

DEMANT A S/ADR stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.56. DEMANT A S/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

About DEMANT A S/ADR

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

