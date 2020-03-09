Deutsche Bank Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $245.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $255.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.57.

NYSE:BURL opened at $214.23 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 286.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 83,874 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

