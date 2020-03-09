Deutsche Bank Raises United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target to GBX 1,100

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC raised United Utilities Group to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut United Utilities Group to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 1,128 ($14.84) in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised United Utilities Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,017.10 ($13.38).

LON UU opened at GBX 973 ($12.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,004.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 895.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48.

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

