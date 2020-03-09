Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.56 ($49.49).

Shares of DLG opened at €28.73 ($33.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €25.66 ($29.84) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04.

Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

