Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

APPS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.33 million, a P/E ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.46. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,500 shares of company stock worth $392,685. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Turbine by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 406,840 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

