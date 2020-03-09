DigitalBits 24 Hour Volume Hits $85,386.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $85,386.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

