Electroneum Price Down 7.4% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $34.45 million and approximately $166,082.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Liquid, Bitbns and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,018,312,087 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptomate, Liquid, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bitbns, TradeOgre and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

