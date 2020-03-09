Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94.

Element Solutions stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Element Solutions has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

